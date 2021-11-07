$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Air Lease posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

AL traded up $6.05 on Tuesday, reaching $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,251. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3,770.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,039,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,128,000 after buying an additional 1,986,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Air Lease by 41.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,867,000 after purchasing an additional 782,825 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 135.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,360,000 after purchasing an additional 461,531 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 82.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the second quarter worth about $11,691,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity.

