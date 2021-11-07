$0.59 EPS Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.53. Johnson Controls International reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Johnson Controls International.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $76.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 43.20%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.