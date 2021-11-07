$0.42 EPS Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.55. Square posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,937 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $1,240,618.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,660 shares of company stock worth $76,931,384 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ traded down $10.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.38. 15,211,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,011,825. Square has a 1 year low of $167.11 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.17 and its 200-day moving average is $244.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.36.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

