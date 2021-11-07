$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. Gentex posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.87. 1,655,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,946. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.67. Gentex has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

