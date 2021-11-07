$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. Kornit Digital reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

KRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 66,353.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,016,000 after purchasing an additional 995,964 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304,774 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Kornit Digital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,728,000 after purchasing an additional 165,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.47. 203,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,494. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $170.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.44 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.85.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

