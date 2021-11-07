-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Profound Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 333.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

PROF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

PROF opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $230.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.99. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

