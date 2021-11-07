-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Profound Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 333.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

PROF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

PROF opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $230.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.99. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medical (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.