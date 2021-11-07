-$0.18 EPS Expected for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The ExOne posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XONE. Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

Shares of XONE stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,263. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $594.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.28. The ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The ExOne during the 3rd quarter worth $544,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in The ExOne during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The ExOne during the 2nd quarter worth $587,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in The ExOne by 113,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in The ExOne by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 36,893 shares during the last quarter. 47.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

