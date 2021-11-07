$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. Lantheus reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lantheus.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,332. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -56.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $103,095.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $54,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $218,301. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.