-$0.10 EPS Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of HALL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 56,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $67.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 24.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

