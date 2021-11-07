$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Ooma reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Shares of OOMA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.76. 68,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,987. Ooma has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $511.36 million, a P/E ratio of -197.82 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

