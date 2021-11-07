$0.07 EPS Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.10. Triumph Group posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. Triumph Group has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61, a PEG ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $2,241,000. Brigade Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter worth $4,980,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 13,098.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Triumph Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

