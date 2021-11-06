Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) PT Set at $74.00 by Raymond James

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) has been given a $74.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 220.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Zymeworks from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.45. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 60.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

