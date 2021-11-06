Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Stock Price Down 8.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s share price traded down 8.1% during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zymergen traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.50. 23,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,692,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZY. William Blair cut Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,906,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,675,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,438,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,349,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.36.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

