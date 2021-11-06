ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 92.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $252,620.12 and approximately $8.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.85 or 0.00421119 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 73.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,159,911,300 coins and its circulating supply is 14,079,358,465 coins. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

