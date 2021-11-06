Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZVO. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zovio in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of ZVO stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Zovio has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zovio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zovio by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zovio by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Zovio in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Zovio in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its position in Zovio by 62.0% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

