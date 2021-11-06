ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.53.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,227.70, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $73.90.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $30,015,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $221,202,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,103,242 shares of company stock worth $1,491,340,436 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.