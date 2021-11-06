ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $73.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.33. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,227.70, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $233,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $34,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,556 shares in the company, valued at $654,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,103,242 shares of company stock worth $1,491,340,436 in the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,469 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,900,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,230 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,607,000 after buying an additional 1,230,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,732,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,569,000 after buying an additional 1,167,377 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

