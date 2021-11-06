ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading 31.9% Higher Over Last Week

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 6th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC on major exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $19.64 million and $2.00 million worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00082205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00078630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00099913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,502.52 or 1.00022486 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.96 or 0.07171498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00022411 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 69,495,934 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

