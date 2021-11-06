Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.620-$4.670 EPS.

Shares of ZTS opened at $216.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $218.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.27.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,462 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoetis stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.60% of Zoetis worth $1,409,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

