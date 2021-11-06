ZINC (ZINC) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. ZINC has a total market cap of $50,519.72 and approximately $50.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

About ZINC

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

