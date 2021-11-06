Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Downgraded by Truist Securities

Truist Securities lowered shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $83.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZG. BTIG Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut Zillow Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut Zillow Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,053,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

