ZEON Achieves Market Cap of $48.65 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 48% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $48.65 million and $61,511.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00051978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.00265083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00099121 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

