Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZLNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. Zalando has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.81.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

