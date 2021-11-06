Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Announces Earnings Results

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zalando had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.67%.

ZLNDY opened at $43.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zalando has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $62.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZLNDY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

