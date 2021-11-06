Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Asana (NYSE:ASAN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $152.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.46.

NYSE ASAN opened at $128.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 0.55. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $139.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $2,360,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,367,687.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $11,977,706. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

