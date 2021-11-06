Zacks Investment Research Upgrades A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Strong-Buy

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday. Danske upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.