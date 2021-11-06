Zacks Investment Research Lowers Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

SC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.73.

SC opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $42.39.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SC. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 5,619.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 793,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,083,000 after acquiring an additional 779,493 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth about $13,908,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 79.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 969,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,224,000 after acquiring an additional 429,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,793,000 after acquiring an additional 360,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 54.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.