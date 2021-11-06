Zacks Investment Research Lowers J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Separately, TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $138.15 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

