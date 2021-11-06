Zacks Investment Research Lowers Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 28.64%. Analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,227,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,722,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,053,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 56,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,040,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,272,000 after acquiring an additional 205,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

