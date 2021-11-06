Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $815.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.91%. On average, research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

