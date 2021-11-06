Zacks Investment Research Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

DEA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 84.13%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,634 shares of company stock valued at $598,367. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 47.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 17.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 229,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 165.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 133,892 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

