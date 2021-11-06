Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CIB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64. Bancolombia has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $42.00.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. Bancolombia had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

