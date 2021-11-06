Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Corteva from a d+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.88.

NYSE CTVA opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

