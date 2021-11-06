Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CDNA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.60.

CDNA stock opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. CareDx has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.93.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,390. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CareDx by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

