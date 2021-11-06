Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcosa from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $55.43. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Arcosa by 24.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

