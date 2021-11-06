Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will post $193.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $198.44 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $187.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year sales of $765.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $758.40 million to $772.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $796.21 million, with estimates ranging from $763.70 million to $823.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 351.35%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

