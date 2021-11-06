Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Fastly reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.78.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $226,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,148 shares in the company, valued at $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,875 shares of company stock worth $2,277,271. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Fastly by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after buying an additional 2,044,190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fastly by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,481,000 after buying an additional 1,164,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,644,000 after buying an additional 440,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fastly by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,659,000 after buying an additional 396,329 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Fastly by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,619,000 after buying an additional 378,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,811,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,203. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. Fastly has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $122.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

