Zacks: Brokerages Expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.31 Million

Analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will report sales of $94.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.10 million and the highest is $94.50 million. Everbridge posted sales of $71.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $363.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.80 million to $363.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $454.56 million, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $458.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

EVBG stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.10. 293,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,571. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $105.23 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.87.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total transaction of $199,337.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,620 shares in the company, valued at $268,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,557 shares of company stock worth $4,111,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

