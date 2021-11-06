Zacks: Brokerages Expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.97. Comcast reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $247.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $43.95 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.