Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Zendesk reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

ZEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $101.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.08. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $166.60.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $376,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,599.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $906,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,081 shares of company stock worth $15,669,055. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.