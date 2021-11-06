Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will post $465.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $437.89 million and the highest is $494.00 million. The Boston Beer reported sales of $460.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $797.80.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after acquiring an additional 200,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,696,000 after acquiring an additional 41,958 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 42.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,500,000 after acquiring an additional 90,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $502.71. The company had a trading volume of 127,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,739. The company’s 50-day moving average is $524.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $801.52. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 0.70.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

