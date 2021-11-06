Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $537.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to post $537.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $541.00 million and the lowest is $533.00 million. MSCI reported sales of $443.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.14.

MSCI stock traded down $8.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $653.34. The company had a trading volume of 271,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,646. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $373.48 and a fifty-two week high of $669.72. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $567.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total transaction of $1,510,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 34.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in MSCI by 1,151.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 87.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 101.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 35,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in MSCI by 5.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

