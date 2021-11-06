Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will report $2.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $8.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 million to $8.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.74 million, with estimates ranging from $12.53 million to $49.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.62. 167,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,355. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.35. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

