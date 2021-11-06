Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.25. LendingClub reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 195.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $30,024.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $242,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,773 shares of company stock valued at $495,900. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -105.93 and a beta of 2.09. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

