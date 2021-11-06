Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will announce $2.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03. Kansas City Southern reported earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year earnings of $8.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kansas City Southern.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

In related news, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $2,669,915.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 649,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,193.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 9,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KSU opened at $308.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.78. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $175.45 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.77%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.