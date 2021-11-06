Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 129.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.29) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 23,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $472,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark William Lowdell sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $47,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,476 shares of company stock worth $829,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in INmune Bio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in INmune Bio by 9.2% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in INmune Bio by 97.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in INmune Bio by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in INmune Bio by 1,223.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INMB opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $30.37.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

