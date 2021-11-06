Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will announce sales of $97.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.75 million to $98.72 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $94.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $386.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.69 million to $388.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $389.38 million, with estimates ranging from $373.60 million to $402.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on FCF shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE FCF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 445,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,118. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

