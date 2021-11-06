Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to Announce $1.87 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will report earnings per share of $1.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.93. EMCOR Group reported earnings of $1.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $8.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

EME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EME stock opened at $132.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $132.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

