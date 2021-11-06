Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to Post $1.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to post $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Aflac reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,952. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL opened at $56.75 on Friday. Aflac has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $57.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

