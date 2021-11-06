Zacks: Analysts Expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to announce $27.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.10 million and the lowest is $26.36 million. Smart Sand reported sales of $23.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year sales of $112.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.71 million to $113.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $136.83 million, with estimates ranging from $131.70 million to $141.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.58). Smart Sand had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SND traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.31. 57,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,324. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a market cap of $100.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 34,968 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 50,442 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 940,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

